Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

CMA stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

