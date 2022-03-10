Brokers Issue Forecasts for Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPRO. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56. Expro Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

