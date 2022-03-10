Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

NYSE AMRC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

