Brokers Offer Predictions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.