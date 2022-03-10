Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.53

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

