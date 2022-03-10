Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Trading Down 6.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.85. 70,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,632,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Brown & Brown by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.