Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bumble by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

