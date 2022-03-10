Burlington Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.
NYSE:BURL opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
