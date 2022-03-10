CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $309.80

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.80 and last traded at $302.24, with a volume of 320995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

