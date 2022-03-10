Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.30. The stock has a market cap of £966.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

