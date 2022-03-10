Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
