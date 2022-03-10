Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $934,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

