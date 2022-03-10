California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Winmark worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Winmark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of WINA opened at $227.60 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $179.74 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The firm has a market cap of $825.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

