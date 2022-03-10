California State Teachers Retirement System Has $891,000 Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 405,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,926 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

