California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

