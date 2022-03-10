Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $203,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

