Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

