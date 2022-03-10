Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 7.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Square Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

