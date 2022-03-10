Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 4.01. Canaan has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canaan by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

