Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.
Shares of DV stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.
In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
