Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

