Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $97.56 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $478,882,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

