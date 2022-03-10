Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSIQ opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.
CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
