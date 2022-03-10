Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.48).

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.