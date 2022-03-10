CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

