Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCPPF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

CCPPF stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

