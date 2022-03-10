Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 138 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.62) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.70. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.06 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

