Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

