Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,644. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

