Capital Square LLC Purchases 602 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. 18,245,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

