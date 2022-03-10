Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

