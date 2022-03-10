Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,014 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

