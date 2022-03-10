Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64.

