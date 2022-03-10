Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 853 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PriceSmart by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,275,735. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

