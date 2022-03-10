Captrust Financial Advisors Has $167,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

