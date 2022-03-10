Captrust Financial Advisors Has $176,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 99.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.