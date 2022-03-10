Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in City were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in City by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.66 on Thursday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

