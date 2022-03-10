Cara Therapeutics (CARA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) recently:

3/8/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/4/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

1/17/2022 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Get Cara Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.