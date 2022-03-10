Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 86382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRDL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

