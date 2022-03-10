CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Announces Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMAX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

