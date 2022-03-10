Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$210.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

