CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $40.20 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,010.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $1,502,115.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,805 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.