Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $225.33 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.44 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

