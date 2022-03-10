Carlson Capital Management Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

