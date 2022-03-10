Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,765 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

