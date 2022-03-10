Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

