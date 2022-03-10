Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.07

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.07 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 28181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

