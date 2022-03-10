Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,764 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

