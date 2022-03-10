Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 9360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

