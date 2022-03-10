CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.30

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $222.65 million and $12.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

