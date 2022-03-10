Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.