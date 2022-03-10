Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,222. Celsion has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

